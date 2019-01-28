Orion Twp. Sheriff’s Office seeks information on recent thefts from vehicles

Thefts from cars video

Anyone with information on the thefts or the identity of the suspect(s) should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation’s non-emergency line at 248-858-4911.

Locking cars can deter theft

Deputies took a walk in complaint at the Orion substation at 8:37 a.m. Jan. 24 for a larceny from vehicle report. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Ridgeview Circle.

An Orion man had parked his 2008 GMC pickup truck in front of his residence in the evening hours the night before; the vehicle was left unlocked.

In the morning he noticed the vehicle’s door was ajar and his personal items were thrown about in the interior. He discovered his Bluetooth headphones were missing as well as several unknown DVD’s, loose coins and a $20 bill from the glove box.

Deputies received reports of five additional thefts from unlocked vehicles in the 800-1200 block of Ridgeview Circle during the early morning hours of January 24th.

Deputies have surveillance video of the suspects and are continuing the investigation.

Sheriff’s Office Reminder: In order to deter crimes, lock your vehicles, homes, sheds, garages and secure your property. These types of thefts are crimes of opportunity!