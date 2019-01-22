VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION – REZONING A PORTION OF 228 ATWATER

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

ORDINANCE ADOPTED

ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.96

REZONING A PORTION OF 228 ATWATER

At its Regular Meeting of January 14, 2019 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 26.96, An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 26.89, Entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the Village of Lake Orion.”

The effect of this Ordinance rezoned property at 228 Atwater, described as a portion of a parcel of land located in the northeast ¼ of Section 11, T4N, R10E, Lake Orion, Oakland County Michigan and being further described as follows the eastern portion of the westerly 15’ of the northerly 160’ of Lot 96 of Assessors Re-plat ay of DECKERS ADDITION, approximately +/- 0.05 acres; (Part of Parcel No. 09-11-229-015) commonly known as 228 Atwater, Lake Orion, Michigan from RV (Residential Village) to RM (Multiple Family District).

The site is located on the south side of Atwater Street east of Lapeer Road (M-24).

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk 693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: January 23, 2019

Posted: January 18, 2019