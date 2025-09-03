$50,000 budget amendment will cover Village Hall steeple removal

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council on Aug. 25 approved a budget amendment totaling $50,000 to cover the cost of removing the steeple from Village Hall, 21 E. Church St..

The funding will be drawn from the village’s general fund, according to village documents. $60,000 was initially allocated for the project. The work will be completed by Durable Carpentry, Inc.

The council voted unanimously on July 28 to work with a contractor to remove and inspect the steeple at Village Hall so roof and ceiling repairs can be made to the building.

President Pro-Tem Stan Ford sent recommendations created by the previously established steeple committee, composed of Ford and Council Members Michael Lamb and Alex Comparoni, to village staff recommending removing the steeple as the best option. The committee looked over the steeple in person before Ford sent the recommendations.

“We did look at this from a historical perspective, as the church is 150 years old,” Ford wrote. “Preserving or replacing the steeple was discussed, but both would have to be done using newer, lightweight materials that wouldn’t add weight to the 150-year-old structure.”

“The thing needs to be brought down no matter what, that’s the bottom line,” Lamb said. “Once it’s down on the ground, we can determine whether any portions of it are still worth (service.)” – J.G.