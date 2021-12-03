A poem by A. Glover
5 minutes
In 5 minutes, our village lay shattered
Gripped in misery, broken, and strained
A high school reeling from the damage it sustained.
For 5 minutes, the despair was consuming
Prayers took over, faith and hope remained
Knowing the lives of children will forever be changed.
In 5 minutes, all their smiles were lost
Family’s hearts broken in two
Oxford, Our hearts break with you
In 5 minutes, our communities entangled as one
Bravery thrived and courage prevailed.
Impeding the darkness and the light exhaled.
For 5 minutes, we felt this devastation as one.
We were them; they were we.
Together we stood, and united with many.
Forever, we are parents, we are neighbors, we are family.
We are you; you are us.
We walk together no matter how strenuous.
Now, our pieces are brittle, and the silence is deafening.
Together we will build with the pieces that stand.
Together, no boundaries, with you, hand in hand.
Soon enough, Oxford will grow, a village no more.
Boundaries removed, growth through our pain.
Remaining together, in honor of those taken in vain.
It won’t take 5 minutes but we will rise and we will heal
Together as a community, as a city, as a state, and as a nation,
We are OXFORD, we will heal and will stand STRONG as an aspiration.
OXFORD STRONG