36th Annual Orion Firemen’s Ball is March 14

The Orion Fire Fighters Association (OFFA) hosts its 36th Annual Firemen’s Ball in March and invites the public to attend and support the associations community support programs.

The Firemen’s Ball is from 6 p.m. – midnight on March 14 at Paint Creek Country Club, 2375 Stanton Rd.

Tickets are $65 and are available through the OFFA Facebook page, facebook.com/orionfirefightersassociation, or through eventbrite.com (type “36th OFFA” into the search bar).

The Firemen’s Ball includes dinner, a cocktail hour, raffles, auctions and music.

The Orion Fire Fighters Association is a group of firefighters whose mission is to give back to the community beyond responding to emergencies.

The Firemen’s Ball is the association’s flagship fundraising event and is one of the oldest annual events in Orion Township, and brings together area first responders, local business owners, entrepreneurs, politicians and community activists.

There are bronze through platinum/presenting sponsorship levels available for the Firemen’s Ball.

Email offafiremensball@gmail.com or message through the OFFA Facebook page for sponsorship information. – J.N.