36th annual Orion Firemen’s Ball benefits Fire Fighters Assoc. programs

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Orion Fire Fighters Association (OFFA) hosts its 36th annual Firemen’s Ball in March and invites the public to attend and support the association’s community programs.

The Firemen’s Ball is from 6 p.m. – midnight on March 14 at Paint Creek Country Club, 2375 Stanton Rd. Tickets are $65 and are available through the OFFA Facebook page, facebook.com/orionfirefightersassociation, or through eventbrite.com (type “36th OFFA” into the search bar).

“We still have tickets available and want to encourage everyone to get on Event Brite and get their tickets to the Firemen’s Ball,” said Lt. Chris Hagan, public information officer for the fire department. “Paint Creek has really, consistently, provided a phenomenal meal.”

The Firemen’s Ball includes dinner, a cocktail hour, raffles, auctions and music and is “wedding attire” appropriate.

The Orion Fire Fighters Association is a group of firefighters whose mission is to give back to the community beyond responding to emergencies.

“The whole purpose of the fundraiser is to support the Orion Fire Fighters Association. The money raised goes right back into the community,” Hagan said, adding that some of the association’s funds help with scholarships for nurses, firefighters and emergency medical technician training.

The association also participates in Shop with a Hero every Christmas and partners with the Orion Goodfellows to provide Christmas gifts and food to area families over the holidays.

“Their efforts are really driven to feed the needy. We just look for areas where we can benefit the health, safety and wellness of the community,” Hagan said.

One of the special things about the Firemen’s Ball is that people get to interact with the firefighters on a level outside of calls for aid.

“So much of our interaction with the community is when they dial 911,” Hagan said. “This is a great event to interact with and meet fire personnel. People are able to see firsthand where their donations go.”

This year, the Orion Fire Fighters Association has secured its largest sponsor to date: Jack Daniels Fire, of Jack Daniels Tennessee whiskey-maker fame, is the presenting sponsor.

“They heard about our event and what Orion Fire does and jumped on board right away. They’ll have a huge presence at the event,” Hagan said.

Moceri Custom Homes is this year’s platinum sponsor.

The Firemen’s Ball is the association’s flagship fundraising event and brings together first responders, local business owners, entrepreneurs, politicians and community activists.

Email offafiremensball@gmail.com or message through the OFFA Facebook page for sponsorship information.