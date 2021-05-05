2021 State of the Township

Supervisor Barnett to give his annual address on May 12

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett will give the 2021 Orion Township State of the Township Address at 9 a.m. on May 12.

Barnett will give the state of the township address — entitled “Building Together As One” — at Woodside Bible Church inside Canterbury Castle, 2500 Joslyn Court, at Canterbury Village. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited availability for in-person attendance at the event. If anyone is interested in attending in-person, please contact Jenny Bhatti, special assistant to the supervisor, at jbhatti@oriontownship.org to reserve a spot.

For those unable to attend in-person, the State of the Township Address will also be live-streamed on the Orion Township Facebook page, facebook.com/oriontownship/.

ONTV will also broadcast the address, and The Lake Orion Review will have coverage of the address in print and online.

