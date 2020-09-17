2020 Tender Turtle 5K is canceled

The Tender Turtle 5K Run/Walk/Roll scheduled for Oct. 10 has been canceled, said Amy Silvester, founder of the Tender Turtle 5K, in an email to The Lake Orion Review today.

Silvester is the founder of Love n’ Light Productions.

“Love n’ Light Productions is sorry to announce that The Tender Turtle 5K Run/Walk/Roll…has been canceled,” Silvester said. “The Daisy Project – Michigan was this year’s charity to benefit. A bottle return drive is how they were able to raise some money for the charity this year. They raised over $540 to donate to the charity.”

“We want to thank the community for donating bottle returns. We had high hopes of having the race. Safety is number one with us and we wanted to make sure that all racers and volunteers are safe.” said Silvester, who is the also the race director.

This was to be the third annual Tender Turtle 5K. Last year, the number of racers tripled for the family event, which highlighted beautiful downtown Lake Orion and its local businesses. Everyone involved donated their time and/or business to help create a fun event for all racers.

Looking ahead to 2021 Silvester had this to say, “We are excited to announce that next year’s race will benefit The Special Olympics. It is our hope that we can help our downtown kick off October and all the wonderful events that it has to offer.

“We will get a head start on planning for next year. All businesses are welcome to be a sponsor; please contact me at lovenlightproductions42@gmail.com, we are always happy to promote our community businesses,” Silvester said.

For more information visit www.lovenlightproductions.com.