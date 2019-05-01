10 more Lake Orion athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports on April 24

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion High School saw 10 more student athletes put pen to paper and sign their letters of intent to various colleges throughout the country.

LOHS Athletic Director Chris Bell welcomed the athlete’s family and friends before introducing the athletes.

“You look at all the student athletes in high school and only a small percentage have the grades, the ability and the determination to go on to that college level,” Bell said. “Going onto that next level is really a huge step. It’s starting over but it’s also a great opportunity. Very few things that they will do in college will impact their lives and open doors for them and give them the experiences than being a student athlete…the people they’re going to see, the places they’re going to go, the opportunities that they’re going to have are absolutely tremendous.”

Five coaches presented their athletes, praising them for their hard work and their abilities as well as congratulate them and give them well wishes for the future.

Track

Josie Arnold will attend the University of Detroit. Ryan Mulcahy will head out east to Carnegie Mellon. Caleb Campbell will join the Rochester College team. Thomas Moreman will attend Grand Valley State.

Football

Josh Wuensch signed to Albion College.

Volleyball

Ciara Livingway, who was a strong contributor to the state championship win earlier this school year, will attend Ohio University.

Soccer

Savanna Isaacson, who plays soccer for a travel team, signed to Rochester College.

Lacrosse

Griffin Werth will be attending Adrian College. Kyle Loken will join the team at Grand Valley State. Jack McLeod signed to North Central.

Bell imparted many words of wisdom on the athletes, one being the need to adapt to the college level where they have start over and work hard every day.

“Sticking it out and being determined and being patient is really the key going onto the next level. There are several kids that go on to the next level but you’ve got to be one that survives through your sophomore year,” Bell said. “They’re used to playing here at Lake Orion, they’re used to coming home every night with mom and dad, they’re used to having that support network, they’re used to being the player on the team. And to be a freshman and be starting over, you have to persevere, you have to stick with it. You just have to learn your freshman year and you have to understand that very few freshmen go in and play a lot. You have to go in, you have to work hard and become apart of the culture and then you’ll adapt.”

Bell also reminded the athletes that academics and receiving their degree is incredibly important, even with the drastic schedule changes they will have to adapt to.

“It’s not like you’re playing Clarkston or Oxford or people right next door. It’s long bus rides, late nights, overnight trips in the cheep hotels, those are parts that people don’t see but that’s something to look forward to,” said Bell.