Zombie Walk to raise funds for Orion Lighted Christmas on Sept. 20

LAKE ORION — Zombies will take over the streets of the Village of Lake Orion at 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 for the 11th annual Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume Zombie Walk and Poker Run.

Anyone interested in participating can meet at Ed’s, 2 S. Broadway St, and those who would like help with makeup can arrive by 6 p.m. There is a $10 donation to participate in the Zombie Walk, plus an additional $10 to take part in the optional adult Poker Run. All proceeds will benefit the Orion Christmas Parade Group.

Around 70 zombies participated in last year’s walk, according to the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s Facebook page. For more information call Ed’s at 248-693-4220. – J.G.