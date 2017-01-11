Zilka, Ron; 75, of Lake Orion

Ron Zilka; of Lake Orion; age 75; passed away January 11, 2017. Ron is the beloved husband of Brenda for 57 years; loving father of Wendy (Mark) Iacofano, Kim (David) Berkal, Rhonda Zilka and Kelly Zilka Snyder; and dear grandfather of Scott, Brian and Amy Arsen, Rachel, Jacob and Emma Berkal, Grace Cochran, Nick, Anna and Nolan Snyder, and Raimee, Chase and Matt Iacofano. He is the dear brother of Adele (Jerry) Baker, Wayne (Victoria) Zilka and Frank Zilka; and brother in law of Grace Donaldson.

Ron was a Developer and Entrepreneur. He owned and operated Heights Heating and Cooling, Vintage Construction and helped in the redevelopment of Downtown Lake Orion. Ron was also a Pilot, a longtime member of Lake Orion Knights of Columbus and was a Classic Car Enthusiast.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Orion Lion’s Club or to the Lake Orion Police Association’s Kids & Kops Program. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.