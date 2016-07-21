Young Americans to visit LOHS

By Chris Hagan

Review Staff Writer

The performing arts juggernaut, The Young Americans, have included Lake Orion High School to their 20 city summer camp nationwide tour and it’s the first time the group has ventured over to east Michigan.

The Young Americans group work with children from three years old to college age strengthening their confidence and talent in the performing arts. LOHS has hosted workshops from the organization of which they’ve had an extremely positive response.

Orion Township resident Karen Appledorn is the mother of a camper and her daughter, Kate, has been to Young Americans workshops for more than 10 years. Appledorn says what they provide, as far as building confidence and skill set in performing, is invaluable.

“It was an amazing, life-changing experience the first time she did a workshop in ninth grade,” Karen said. “Self confidence, empowered, and so much more.”

They first saw them in Alpena for a free concert and ever since they have been hooked.

They even invited the group for a more individual basis and invited the Young American’s into their home.

“We hosted many of the Young Americans over the years and that is a truly unforgettable experience too to have these Young Americans in your home with your family; They blend in, they teach, they help, they bond with your family,” she said.

The camp will run from Aug. 2-6 at the high school from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and will focus on music, dance, and performance. During the day campers go into breakout sessions to help the campers open up, get comfortable, learn new skills and improve the skills they already possess.

On the final day of the camp, campers and members from Young Americans will put on a special performance open to the public.

According to their website, they don’t disclose exact show material, but their shows always consist of a variety of styles and genres of music. Show material includes anything from hip hop dances to classical choral arrangements, broadway performance pieces to pop hits from the fifties to present day.

Campers should pack any food and beverages they may need, wear supportive shoes for activity but they don’t allow flip flops. Campers may go outside for a part of the day, so they ask that campers bring sunscreen.

The Young Americans have been around for more than 50 years and since have instructed hundreds of people; many of whom make their way to Broadway, behind the camera, or on the concert stage.

In 1962, Milton Anderson founded The Young Americans in Hollywood, Cali. as the world’s first “show choir.” He worked as the musical director for CBS Television on shows like Rawhide and The Twilight Zone. He later worked for shows on all three major television networks working with stars from Perry Como, Bing Crosby, and Judy Garland.

Milton and his wife, Susan, reside half of the year in Southern California and spend summers down the road from Boyne Highlands, in Harbor Springs where The Young Americans have presented their annual dinner theatre for more than 30 years.

Currently they have host camps in California, Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, and Nebraska.

The cost for the camp is $199 and tickets for the final show are $12 for adults and $10 for students.

Registration and more information can be found at youngamericans.org