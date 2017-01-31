Words and actions have consequences

Those marches a few weeks ago are a good example of that. Those people have the right to speak their minds with or without a gag order. It’s called the First Amendment.

They also have the right to “choose” – that’s called “Freedom of Choice”, another one our rights. No man has the right to tell a woman what to do with her health. That is also unconstitutional.

God Bless them for standing up to Trump. Be a rosebush in his side! Trump is a poor excuse for a President and a human being.

J.P. King

Lake Orion resident