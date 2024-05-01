Woman arrested for felony assault after trying hit boyfriend with her vehicle

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — A woman was arrested and is facing felony assault charges after trying to hit her boyfriend with her automobile, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Felonious Assault with a motor vehicle, and the woman was arraigned in front of a Magistrate at the 52/3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Deputies were dispatched to the 30 block of Canary Hill Drive at 6:05 p.m. April 19 for a report of a domestic assault. When they arrived at the home, they saw a woman sitting in a Chevy Cruze with obvious front-end damage to the vehicle.

It was reported that the couple had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day inside of the residence, according to the incident report.

The man told deputies that they were still arguing outside as his girlfriend was leaving in her vehicle. He said that his girlfriend attempted to run him over, so he had to jump on the windshield to avoid being hit, the report stated.

Both the man and the woman were medically cleared by EMTs from the Orion Township Fire Department. The woman was then arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.