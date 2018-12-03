Wiseman, Douglas R.; 64, of Lake Orion

Douglas Richard Wiseman; of Lake Orion; passed away on December 1, 2018. He was 64-years-old. Doug is the beloved husband of Lynn Wiseman (nee: Woodcock); dear father of Scott (Jennifer) Wiseman, Daniel (Crystal) Wiseman, Laura (Scott) Angus and Sara (Eric) Meek; and adoring grandfather of Aubrey, Dominic, Andrew, Ashley, Connor, Samantha, Claire, Grace, Hunter and Dillon. He is also survived by his sister Diann (David) Hannema; his aunt Barbara Baggett; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Donna and Richard Wiseman; and his in-laws John and Geraldine Woodcock.

Doug was happiest sitting on his front porch with his family, especially his grandchildren, listening to music, and feeding the birds.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. with Rosary Prayers at 7:30 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion.