William Olson, 87, of Lake Orion

William “Bill” Peter Olson, age 87, of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away on June 29, 2024.

Bill leaves behind to cherish in his memory his beloved wife Kareen L. Olson; loving children, Billy (Natalie) Olson and Pam (Mike) Woloson; adoring grandkids, Eddie (Holly) Vande Velder, Samantha (Josh) Gudobba, Jacob, Nate and Matthew; beloved great-grandson, Weston Gudobba; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was born in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Ano and Helen Olson. He is the third oldest out of his five brothers and one sister. Bill attended school through the Lake Orion School District, where he met the love of his life, Kareen. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and did a four-year tour. Because he joined during peacetime, he could travel around the world within the Air Force. When he came home from his time in the service, he and Kareen, or as he lovingly called her “P’ Nut,” wed and were married for 65 beloved years.

Bill ended up working for the Oakland County Road Commission, and at age 55, he retired. During his retirement, he and his beloved wife would travel between their lake home in Alpena, Michigan, and their golf house in Lakeland, Florida, but Lake Orion was ALWAYS home base.

Bill truly enjoyed his hobbies of boating and golfing, but later on in life, he was most proud of the repurposed wine boxes he made. He would collect used wine boxes from stores like Costco bring them home to repurpose and he would display them and sell at them at local craft shows. He was also part of the World Famous Lake Orion Men’s Softball League.

Bill was a very family-oriented man who would do anything and everything for his family to make them happy or laugh. He also always had a story to tell; you could never be bored listening to him.

He will be truly missed by all who were loved by him.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Lake Orion United Methodist Church.

