What happened to Fun Time?

Regular readers of The Lake Orion Review and perhaps my column, know that I like to inject a bit of light heartedness and some humor in my columns. It’s what I do and frankly as I look back on years of columns, there always seems to be some jocular (I like that word) comments in my ramblings. Recently though there seems to be a problem in my ability to find something in the news or something in my warped mind that would make people smile or laugh.

Heck, what with all the hurricanes, the cold Michigan weather, the failure of our Detroit Tigers to make the playoffs, the dismal record of Detroit’s teams, the Lions and the Red Wings and the Pistons, the constant robo calls that interrupt a peaceful day or evening, the never ending political commercials, and the anger that seems to permeate our nation, is it any wonder that my comical thought process has been upended!

Then something happened that bemused me and perhaps a lot of you. It happened in Orlando, Florida just last week. Seems an elderly woman decided to bring what she referred to as her “emotional support” squirrel onto a Frontier Airlines plane bound for Cleveland. She indicated on the ticket request that she was bringing an emotional support pet on the plane but failed to indicate the nature of the animal.

Now animals are allowed on planes for people who have an emotional attachment and have a need for their companionship. So it was not unusual for the airline to see the request. Unfortunately when she was on board and when other passengers noticed the squirrel there was a problem. Airlines personnel informed her that no rodents or rats are allowed on the plane and that upset her. When asked to leave the plane she demurred and the police were called. She was escorted off the plane with her Rocky the Flying Squirrel. Along with her and the squirrel, all the passengers were told to deplane and that of course brought a chorus of boos and comments directed at the lady. Her response was to give everyone the bird. How mature!

Hard to understand how people flew in the past without their favorite animal. Whatever happened to just bringing a favorite pillow or maybe a stuffed animal. If airlines are no longer allowing peanuts on board for fear it will elicit an adverse reaction from some passengers who are allergic to peanuts, what about people who are allergic to cats, and dogs, and peacocks and small pigs (the latter two were brought by people before they were denied admission).

So having heard this story, it restored the smile on my face and hopefully on yours. Now I have to go, seems there’s another robo call coming in from “Rachel of credit card services”. Yikes – when will this end! I think I need an emotional support emu to get me through the day!

Bill Kalmar

Lake Orion