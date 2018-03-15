Wendy’s on M-24 catches fire, cause determined

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lake Orion police officers and Oakland County sheriff’s deputies shut down a stretch of M-24 while firefighters doused a fire at the Wendy’s restaurant on Saturday evening.

The Orion Township Fire Department received a dispatch call at approximately 6:45 p.m. March 10 for a reported kitchen fire at Wendy’s, 388 S. Broadway St. in the Village of Lake Orion.

Once on site, fire crews reported heavy smoke billowing from the roof and dining area of the restaurant, said Lt. Chris Hagan, public relations for the fire department.

“Initial reports were that the fire started near the fryer area and fire was seen from the roof,” Hagan said. “Upon entry, fire crews had heavy smoke conditions and a working fire near the grill area of the kitchen.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and situation was under control in less than 20 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene for a short time extinguishing hot spots, ventilating the building and reloading equipment.

No one was injured during the fire and the exact cause is still under investigation with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The fire damage was limited to the kitchen and roof vent area but much of the building had moderate smoke damage.

“Our crews did exactly as they’re trained to do. Their quick response and quick entry into the building contained this fire from advancing any further,” Asst. Fire Chief John Pender said. “I would also like to thank LOPD for their assistance in managing M-24 during the incident and all of our mutual aid departments that responded to help our firefighters and provide coverage to our community.”

An Investigator from the OCSO Fire Investigations Unit responded for a cause and origin investigation.

The fire was accidental in nature and was caused by grease from the deep fryer, said Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe in news statement.

“The first responding LOPD officer reported flames visible in the kitchen area and through the roof. All customers and employees were safely evacuated from the building,” said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

Lake Orion police and Oakland County Sheriff’s office patrol units assisted with traffic control, temporarily closing S. Broadway (M-24) diverting traffic away from the area until the scene was under control, Narsh said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on M-24 were closed from Congress Street to Atwater Street during the fire.