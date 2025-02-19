Wendi’s Word: School sanctioned reading and 100 days of school

It’s been a very wintery winter with all the snow and the freezing cold temperatures.

If you haven’t replenished your hot chocolate, tea or coffee supply this is your reminder.

The roads…well I have driven in better conditions and I have driven in worse conditions. Whatever the weather is just be careful wherever you have to go.

The snow days for the schools have slowed down a few events.

Oliver’s Kindergarten class, after a few postponements, celebrated their 100th day of school. The kids decorated shirts with 100 items and wore them to school. Oliver chose Minecraft, which he randomly started to get into right before Christmas.

Being a crafty mom, I plugged in the hot glue gun and attached 100 Minecraft stickers from various activity books to a T-shirt.

The kids also took in a 100 Day snack to enjoy for the day which was basically a trail mix of different things. Oliver’s snack mostly goldfish crackers, marshmallows, chocolate chips and raisins. He also took his usual snack of orange slices.

On snow days, I like to give the reminder to the boys to read for a little bit. For the next month it will be more so for Jonathan.

His third grade class is participating in the Red Wings Reading Challenge, which began Monday, Feb. 17. He just needs to read for at least 30 minutes, and we keep track of the minutes.

Luckily both boys are readers, just sometimes if it is required it takes a little more motivation. The prizes should be good motivation. Students who turn in their logs will also receive a bracelet and invitation to a pizza party during lunch.

With March right around the corner, Jonathan will still have a March is Reading Month challenge for the school. Rumor is the Red Wings Challenge minutes will count towards the school challenge as well.

Jonathan could easily reach the daily goal of 30 minutes, even if we are driving somewhere. He has picked up on my habits. He carries at least one book at him when we leave the house. Though I do carry more than one, I tell him just one. A classic do as I say, not as I do.

Jonathan also enjoys going to bookstores and picking out books and visiting the library.

The activities keep the boys busy and local libraries – I have mentioned in the past we visit a few and like to check out new ones.

Jonathan also likes to see what books our local libraries have – mom has magical cards to at least three. JD checks out at least a few books from the library each time we go. Last time he checked out three books about outer space. He picked two and I saw a new book on our way to check out which I picked up for him. He also picked out a Harry Potter recipe book.

Oliver picked out one book – National Geographic book about reptiles and amphibians. While in the section, I grabbed a book that maybe he would at least look at about animals and working in a zoo.

We have the books, the motivation. now to schedule -30-minute family reading time.