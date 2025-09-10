Wendi’s Word: Goodbye summer, hello fall

Sweatshirt season is upon us with the nights getting chilly. The sunshine helps the days stay warm and motivate the kids to go outside and play.

School supplies have been replaced with fall and Halloween decorations, but I am thinking back to our last summer adventure at the end of August which took us back to the shores of Lake Michigan in Petoskey.

My husband and I decided this year we would do something a little more for our wedding anniversary. So we went back up north and stayed in Petoskey. And when in Petoskey…

The first time we went in July, I didn’t really get to look for Petoskey stones. Six-year-old Oliver wasn’t into it. But nine-year-old Jonathan was, so he and Mike searched.

Now was my opportunity and I was ready. I still had my water shoes in the vehicle since Team RUSH 27’s Rush Regatta, and I had a positive attitude. We went back to the same beach as before. Mike started off where he left off. I just started and picked up stones here and there, and here and there, and here and there. Nothing.

I got closer to Mike’s hunting grounds. He shared a theory. Hmmm, interesting theory so I tested it. I found three Petoskey stones. The theory worked. Mike found a few as well after I found mine.

The first day of school has come and gone for the boys as they started on Thursday, Aug. 21. So the boys taking those first day photos with the first/last day apple board we have is a distant memory. Except for Jonathan voicing he wanted to be home, he didn’t want to leave me. Did he know my plans to go get a coffee and walk the aisles of my favorite store before going back home and working? Poor kid had those misty eyes of leaving summer behind, but he made it through the day.

Now, we are in the routine. When the boys come home from school they play outside for a little bit and I check their folders for homework and any paperwork.

Last week both brought home the Scholastic book order information. I don’t know who was more excited – them or me. They also brought home information for the upcoming Fun Run. They both have a goal to raise enough money to receive a T-shirt and a bag of goodies. There are higher level prizes which Jonathan hopes to achieve.

Jonathan also brought home information on Super Singers. I knew it was coming because it was posted in the elementary’s PTO page. I was in Super Singers and really all I remember is the talent show in fifth grade and being with my friends.

The boys like music and Oliver will sing quietly, but when it comes to school performances they don’t really sing,

I didn’t expect JD to be interested. But, I took the form out of his folder and asked him if he wanted to do it. He said, “yes, but what do they do”

I said they sing. I pointed to the dates on the back of the form and showed when they had rehearsal and when performances were for Christmas and end of the year. I added the rehearsals leading up to December are probably for holiday songs.

His face scrunched up. “So we are just singing? But we do that in music class.”

I mentioned he could ask his music teacher more questions. If he wants to sing, I am for it. I also know he has shared he does not like singing. He is more of a musician. He dabbles on the piano.

I told him there are other opportunities to do things after school. The Green Club is starting up soon, and he continues to show an interest in doing Lego Robotics.

Plus, Jonathan and Oliver will have BMX on Mondays for a few weeks. They went to an open house a few weeks ago and rode their bikes throughout the entire two hours.