Wendi’s Word: A hectic Mother’s Day week

It’s expected during the spring season plans will change. Those April showers which bring May flowers bring cancellations and postponed events to the outdoor sports.

At one time I even put away the pen to fill in my calendar and used pencil. But, I went back to pen when I started using the cancellation/rescheduled stickers for my planner for my desk calendar.

What I didn’t expect on a Monday morning was for nine-year-old Jonathan to shake up the schedule. He came downstairs before his usual wake up time, dressed for the day but not with the same energy or spirit. Then, he weakly said “my neck hurts” and “it hurts when I drink water.” I took his temperature – slight fever. He rested on the couch as he was not going to go to school.

Six-year-old Oliver was his usual self until it was 10 minutes before the bus was set to arrive. Then, he covered his ear and said it hurt. Now we had a duo staying home from school, and I was working from home.

We visited the doctor’s office – and they were both sick and prescribed medication. Within 12 hours they were both back to their normal selves. Jonathan was more peppy and wanting to eat. Oliver was back to wanting his big brother to play with him every second of the day.

By Thursday, they were back in school. And as for mama bear, I was back to my original plan for May 8 – heading to the Great Lake Mega Meet with some cash to burn and thousands of papers to check out.

I made a list of what to look for – the usual scrapbook paper for the boys’ albums. Anything I could use for the California 2025 trip and anything that screamed out “buy me” for Violette’s birthday present and something for her spring break trip.

What I didn’t do was take said list out of my backpack. So, yes I completely forgot to look for something for Violette’s vacation to Tennessee and Dollywood. There was one booth, too, I could have found at least state paper. Maybe later I will remember to check out their website.

I bought enough paper for Violette she won’t be too overwhelmed. I also found a few die cuts for my sister she can use in my nephew’s album – he graduates next year. I bought enough paper packs which I can’t fit anymore in the totes so it’s time to sit down and scrapbook. I bought a kit which I rarely do but it called out buy me as an end of the year teacher present.

It was a fun time – see new stuff, hang out with my sister-in-law for the morning and see some familiar faces at the Mega Meet. Hi Sara and Tammy!

Then, I was back on the road with a pit stop I always make in Novi – to see Grandma and Grandpa Reardon at their final resting place.

And I distinctly remember checking the tire pressure on my vehicle in Novi because I hit a pothole in the front passenger side. The front was fine, but the back rear driver’s side was lower than the rest. By the time I reached Clarkston, the alert was going off for the rear driver’s side. It was too low.

So to answer any questions – it was a great Mother’s Day weekend. I received the present of travel because the tread on all four tires could have been better so I got four new tires.

I was given the gift of time. I had already planned a Mama Bear Day with a friend. It was cancelled due to the kids being under the weather early in the week. So, I was given a few hours just me time so I scrapbooked. The boys did come into the office for a few hours and watched the “Dog Man” movie. But I kept scrapbooking and put in my earbuds and listened to a new show, “High Potential,” rather than one of my usual podcasts.

I finished 10 layouts for Oliver’s first year album. It was just what I needed. My energy was recharged, and I was ready to take on the world – or the loads of laundry which needed to be washed, dried and folded.

Then, on Mother’s Day, the boys shared their gifts they made in school – so cute, and we went out for brunch at Red Knapps. The rest of the day was pretty laid back considering how the week went. And I did fold more laundry.