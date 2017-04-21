Wedge, Lea M.; 32, of Pontiac

Lea Marie Wedge; of Pontiac; passed away on March 13, 2017 at the age of 32. Lea is the beloved daughter of John E. Wedge and Sherry L. Shane; dear mother of Karma Jean and Joshua L. Shane; sister of Cory R. and Tessa L. Wedge; and beloved granddaughter of Nancy and Harvey Hill of Lake Orion, Charles E. Wedge of Engadine, Jean Spencer of Lake Orion and Sharon Starret of Oklahoma. She is also survived by her uncle Bill and Janice Wedge; cousins, Chad and Candace, Hunter, and Charlie Jr. Wedge of Missouri; and many other cousins, friends, and out of state survivors.

A Memorial Service will be held at later date. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com