Walter, Virginia “Ginny”; 85, of Lake Orion

Virginia “Ginny” Walter; of Lake Orion; passed away October 20, 2017; at age 85. Ginny is the beloved mother of David (Stephanie); dear grandmother of Gregory and Katie; adoring great grandmother of Isabella Jean; and cherished sister of Steve, Deb and Chris. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny; their son John Michael; her brother Ron; and her sisters Roxy and Bernie.

Ginny retired from Lake Orion Schools after 30 plus years of working as an Attendance Secretary. She was a hard worker and remained a very proud independent woman whom at 83 years old, drove alone all the way to Colorado to visit her brother.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation from 4-7 p.m. www.sparksgriffin.com