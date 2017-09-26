Walter, Norma R.; 96, of Lake Orion

Norma Ruth Walter; of Lake Orion; age 96; passed away September 21, 2017. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Jean M. Walter; children Charles and Eilene Walter; parent’s William and Etta McKinney; and brothers, Bud, Burt and Bill McKinney. Norma is survived by her daughters, Linda (Raymond) Swain and Trisha Walter; grandchildren, Michelle, Joe, Shuree and Raymond; 10 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren.

Norma loved traveling around the world with her husband Jean. She was a bus driver for the Lake Orion and Bloomfield Schools for many years, a Reserve officer for the Lake Orion Police Department, and a member of the Eastern Star Lodge 228.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.