‘Wall of Excellence’ to recognize outstanding Dragon graduates

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

An astronaut. An entrepreneur. An innovator. An uncle who earned a purple heart or gold star? Is there a Lake Orion High School grad who’s gone above and beyond in their post-graduate career to achieve notable success?

Lake Orion High School is developing a “Wall of Excellence” to recognize the most outstanding Lake Orion High School Dragons, to celebrate their success and provide outstanding role models for the students at the high school.

Alumni of Lake Orion High School who graduated in 2012 or earlier and have achieved exceptional accomplishments in their chosen occupational field are eligible for nomination.

“We’re looking at this as a way to recognize not only the alumni, but also to motivate and inspire the kids who are here now,” said Associate Principal Kyle Meteyer. “This is not something that is out-of-reach of any of the students who are here today.”

Nominations are due by June 1, and anyone can nominate any Dragon graduate who meets the criteria. The school also is accepting donations to help with the costs.

“I think it’s important for the community. What we are hoping is that we get a diverse set of applications, going back to different eras,” Meteyer said. “We’re really hoping that when we get the word out we get some nominations the community wouldn’t know about.”

The school will host an induction ceremony for the first class of nominees later this summer, Meteyer said. The first year will have six inductees, and four inductees each year after.

The selection committee will consist of school administrators, teachers and board of education members.

Athletes will not be excluded from consideration, but athletics is not the focus of the Wall’s intent, Meteyer said.

To nominate a candidate, submit a letter explaining why the nominee should be considered for induction to the Lake Orion High School Wall of Excellence.

Include the full name of the nominee, address and phone number, year of graduation from LOHS, full name and contact information for the person submitting the application and relationship to nominee.

Mail nominations to Lake Orion High School Wall of Excellence, C/O Principal, Lake Orion High School, 495 E. Scripps Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360.

For more nomination information or to make a donation, call the high school office at 248-693-5420.