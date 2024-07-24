Waldon and Clintonville roads intersection closed for roundabout construction

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The intersection of Waldon and Clintonville roads closed July 8 for roundabout construction, the Road Commission for Oakland County announced.

Waldon road will remain closed until the roundabout’s completion in early November, according to the road commission.

The roundabout construction is part of a $14.7 million paving project funded by federal money through the tri-party program, according to the road commission. The intersection has roughly 8,950 vehicles every day.

Traffic on Waldon road will be detoured from Waldon Road to Sashabaw Road to Maybee Road to Baldwin Road and back to Waldon Road. Waldon Road, from Baldwin Road to Clintonville Road, will remain closed to through traffic because of an ongoing gravel road paving project.

Clintonville road traffic will be detoured from Clintonville Road to Maybee Road to Sashabaw Road to Clarkston Road and back to Clintonville Road. Traffic moving in the opposite directions can travel the detour in reverse.

For details about the project, visit www.rcocweb.org.