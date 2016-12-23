Vovillia, Delores J.; 89, formerly of Orion

Delores J. VoVillia; of Pontiac and formerly of Orion; passed away December 23, 2016 at age 89. Delores is the loving mother of John (Leija) Mahan, the late Jim (Yvonne) Mahan, Bob (Cindy) Mahan, Rick (Kim) Mahan, the late Cynthia VoVillia, Carol (Michael) Wendorf, Patti Raymond and Paula (Bill) Parrish; and step mother of Kathy Williams and David (Fay) Vovilla. She is also the grandmother of 10; great grandmother, step grandmother and step great grandmother to many; and special aunt of Jean (Jim) Frobase. Delores was preceded in death by her husband Elton “Red” VoVillia, grandson Colby Mahan and sister Pauline Johnston.

Delores was a member of the Gingellville Community Church and was a library aide at the Orion Center Library for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:30am at the Gingellville Community Church with visitation at 10:30. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 3-8pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Gitche Gumee Bible Camp or Gingellville Community Church. Interment Drayton Plains Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion and reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.