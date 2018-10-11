Vote for Mindy Denninger for state representative

I urge voters in the Michigan 46th House district to vote for Mindy Denninger.

Mindy lives in Oxford and is an engineer. As an engineer she uses facts, science and data to develop solutions to problems.

With all the issues that the State of Michigan will face in the near future, we need a representative who will research and obtain data to develop reasonable solutions to problems.

She will be a pleasant change from the partisan representation we currently have in the 46th. The issues that Mindy has identified as her priorities are: roads and infrastructure; science; education; taxes; and health care.

Comparing her website (www.mindy denninger.com), her ideas, and her experience, to her competitor, Mindy is clearly the better choice to the GOP candidate.

We deserve better than the representation we currently have. If you cannot vote on Nov. 6, get an absentee ballot. It is simple.

Paul Franklin

Oxford