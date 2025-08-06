Village will not help pay or assume responsibility for Paint Creek Ridge sewer improvements

Township access to village cemetery expected to reduce costs

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion’s Village Council decided the village will not participate in any payment or assume any responsibility for the township’s Paint Creek Ridge subdivision drainage system improvement project after the council voted to enter a temporary intergovernmental license agreement with Orion Township on July 28.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved the intergovernmental agreement during its meeting on Monday.

The village’s East Lawn Cemetery, which abuts the subdivision at 690 Grampian Ct, is a dominant property that has always drained to the subdivision even before it was developed, Manager Darwin McClary said.

Village documents say Orion Township has an agreement with the developers of the subdivision that assigns responsibility for construction and maintenance of the its storm sewer facilities to the developer and subsequent property owners within the subdivision.

“The Village was not consulted on, nor is it a party to that agreement,” McClary said. “However, the village does desire to be a good neighbor by permitting the use of the village’s property for access to the project construction site and for stockpiling materials and equipment for the project.”

The township estimates using the cemetery for site access will reduce the project’s cost by around $100,000. The village and East Lawn Cemetery derive no benefit from the project, according to village documents.

President Pro Tem Stan Ford made the motion with support by Council Member Nancy Moshier. President Teresa Rutt was absent from the council meeting.