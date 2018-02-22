Village to hold public hearing on Lakeview Drive proposed special assessment district

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The Lakeview Drive flooding problem should soon be remedied, as the Village of Lake Orion will hold a public hearing of necessity on a special assessment for the Lakeview Drive drainage improvements.

The meeting is scheduled for March 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Village Hall. The village council will hear objections to the necessity of the project improvements and to the Special Assessment District.

Village Manager Joe Young reported at the Feb. 12 village council meeting with the intent to proceed with the drainage improvement project.

The project will replace and upgrade drains on Lakeview Drive from the two existing infiltration basins in the middle of street, to three or four infiltration basins interconnected with PVC underdrain pipes, and the placement of non-woven geotextile fabrics, natural clean aggregate and native soils.

The final step will be to repave the street.

The estimated cost of the project is $52,660, with the potential estimated costs of the Special Assessment District between $23,441.04 and $38,441.04.

A total of 18 parcels and lots along Lakeview Drive and O’Connor Street will be subject to the special assessment and share a portion of the cost.

The manager’s report — including plans, specifications and cost estimates of the improvement — are on file at the Office of the Village Clerk. They are available for public inspection at the village office and on their website www.lakeorion.org.

Correspondence can be mailed to the Village Clerk at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 or emailed to Clerk Susan Galeczka at galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Young can be contacted for additional information at 248-693-8391 ext. 101 or emailed at youngj@lakeorion.org.