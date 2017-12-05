VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF

ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 6.19

Minors in Possession

At its Regular Meeting of November 27, 2017 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 6.19, an Ordinance to amend Title XIII. General Offenses, Chapter 130: Offenses Against Village Regulations, Section 130.98, MINORS PURCHASING, CONSUMING OR POSSESSING ALCOHOL

The effect of this Ordinance is to bring Section 130.98 of Chapter 130 in compliance with state law: Purchase, consumption, or possession of alcoholic liquor by minor; attempt; provide violation; fines; sanctions; furnishing fraudulent identification to minor; use by minor; prior violation; screening and assessment; prior judgment; chemical breath analysis; notice to parent, custodian, or guardian; exceptions; recruitment of minor for undercover operation prohibited; affirmative defense; definitions.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: December 6, 2017

Posted: November 30, 2017