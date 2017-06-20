VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
SYNOPSIS OF ADOPTED
ORDINANCE NO. A-9
An Amendment to Presumption of Misdemeanor, General Penalty
At its Regular Meeting of June 12, 2017, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. A-9 , An Ordinance to amend Title I. General Provisions, Chapter 10: General Provisions; §10.99 Presumption of Misdemeanor
The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to amend the penalties for misdemeanors
This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E, Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org
Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC
Village Clerk
Publish: The Lake Orion Review: June 21, 2017
Posted: June 16, 2017
VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION