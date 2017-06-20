VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF ADOPTED

ORDINANCE NO. A-9

An Amendment to Presumption of Misdemeanor, General Penalty

At its Regular Meeting of June 12, 2017, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. A-9 , An Ordinance to amend Title I. General Provisions, Chapter 10: General Provisions; §10.99 Presumption of Misdemeanor

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to amend the penalties for misdemeanors

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E, Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: June 21, 2017

Posted: June 16, 2017