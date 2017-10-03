VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF ADOPTED

ORDINANCE NO. 23.37

ELIMINATION OF

SUMMER WATERING DISCOUNT

At its Regular Meeting of September 25, 2017 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 23.37, an Ordinance to amend Title V. Public Works, Chapter 51. Sewage Disposal System, Section 51.28 Sewer Disposal Service Charges.

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to delete Section 51.28 (A)(2) eliminating the Summer Watering Discount bringing the Ordinance in line with the Resolution adopted by the Village Council on December 12, 2016.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E, Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: October 4, 2017

Posted: September 26, 2017