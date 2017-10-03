VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

FALL LEAF PICKUP SERVICE

The Village will again provide curbside leaf pick up to Village residents. We encourage you to rake your leaves to the curb as early in the season as possible, as Michigan weather conditions are unpredictable.

The schedule for leaf pick up is as follows:

Pick Up Starts Last Pick Up

Section 1 Week of Oct. 16th Week of Nov. 6th

Section 2 Week of Oct. 23th Week of Nov. 13th

Section 3 Week of Oct. 30th Week of Nov. 20th

Section 1 – East of M-24

Section 2 – West of M-24 and east of the Lake

Section 3 – The Islands – Swiss Village … Bellevue… Recreation Heights … Park Island

WET LEAVES ARE DIFFICULT TO PICK UP.

ONLY LEAVES RAKED IN PILES AT THE CURB WILL BE PICKED UP. LEAVES WITH BRUSH, LIMBS, AND OTHER YARD WASTE MIXED IN WILL NOT BE PICKED UP.

(Brush and limbs may be included with yard waste if less than 2” in diameter and less than four (4) feet long, and will be picked up by GFL on the regular pick up day.)

Residents may also bag leaves (paper bags only, no plastic) for the weekly COMPOST collection service through November 27, 2017

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review – Oct.4, 11, 18, 25, 2017

Posted: September 26, 2017