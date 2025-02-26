VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATIONS FOR VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION BOARD OF ETHICS
Public notice is hereby given that the Village of Lake Orion is seeking applications from qualified persons to
serve on the village’s newly created Board of Ethics. The Board of Ethics is made up of three (3) members
and not more than two (2) alternate members who are responsible for interpreting the village’s Code of
Ethics and hearing and issuing advisory opinions on questions or complaints regarding the applicability of
the code to particular situations.
Applicants may or may not be residents of the Village who have legal, administrative, or other desirable
qualifications. Members of the Board of Ethics serve without compensation and must not be elected
officials, appointees, persons appointed to elective office, full-time appointed officials, appointees or
Village employees, or serving on any other Village board or Council.
Persons interested in applying for a position on the Board of Ethics can download the application form at
https://www.lakeorion.org/media/2496 and mail the completed form to Village Clerk, 21 East Church
Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362.
Sonja Stout
Village Clerk
Publish: February 4, 2025 on Village Website 3:45 PM
Publish: Lake Orion Review; February 12, 2025; March 12, 2025
Posted: February 4, 2025 at Village Hall 3:45 PM
Leave a Reply