VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

Proposed Ordinance A-9 –

An Amendment to Presumption of Misdemeanor, General Penalty

At its Regular Meeting of August 22, 2016, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance A-9, An Ordinance to amend Title I. General Provisions, Chapter 10: General Provisions; §10.99 Presumption of Misdemeanor

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to amend the penalties for misdemeanors

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at www.lakeorion.org.

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102).or galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: May 24, 2017

Posted: May 22, 2017