VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SUMMER OUTDOOR

WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

Please take notice of the Village of Lake Orion Summer Outdoor Water Use Restrictions that apply to all properties connected to the Village Water System from May 1 through September 30.

ALL OUTDOOR WATERING SHALL TAKE PLACE ONLY ON THE FOLLOWING DAYS:

Odd Numbered Addresses

Single Family Residential Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Non-Residential Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Even Numbered Addresses

Single Family Residential Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Non-Residential Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Residential: All automatic lawn and/or landscape irrigation systems shall be set to activate only between the hours of 12:00 a.m. (midnight) and 5:00 a.m.

Non-Residential: Lawn and landscape irrigation may only be done between 12:00 a.m. (Midnight) and 5:00 a.m.

A property with a newly seeded or sodded lawn is not subject to these restrictions.

Violators will be subject to a municipal civil infraction.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk