VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

The Village of Lake Orion Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Appeal No. A-17-04 at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers.

This Public Hearing relates to 318 Bellevue Avenue (Parcel ID Number 09-11-105-013). A complete legal description of the properties is on file in the Village Offices. The subject site is located within the Village of Lake Orion in the RL (Lake Single Family Residential) Zoning District.

The applicant proposes to redevelop the site with a new single family residential structure with an attached garage. The proposal requires the following one (1) variance from the Zoning Ordinance:

1. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT

Front Yard Setback

– 25.00 feet maximum permitted

– 0.00 feet existing (existing attached deck encroaches into right-of-way)

– 6.50 feet proposed

– 18.50 foot variance requested

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The plan and supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

Publish: Lake Orion Review 05/3/2017

Posted: 4/28/2017

Mailed: 05/02/2017