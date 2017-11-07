VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE — SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE, MINORS PURCHASING, CONSUMING OR POSSESSING ALCOHOL

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

Proposed Ordinance 6.19

At its Regular Meeting of October 23, 2017 the Lake Orion Village Council introduced and accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 6.19, an Ordinance to amend Title XIII. General Offenses, Chapter 130: Offenses Against Village Regulations, Section 130.98, MINORS PURCHASING, CONSUMING OR POSSESSING ALCOHOL

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to bring Section 130.98 of Chapter 130 in compliance with state law: Purchase, consumption, or possession of alcoholic liquor by minor; attempt; provide violation; fines; sanctions; furnishing fraudulent identification to minor; use by minor; prior violation; screening and assessment; prior judgment; chemical breath analysis; notice to parent, custodian, or guardian; exceptions; recruitment of minor for undercover operation prohibited; affirmative defense; definitions.

The Village Council has scheduled a Public Hearing on Proposed Ordinance No. 6.19 for Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. The purpose of the hearing is to grant interested parties an opportunity to offer comments on the proposed ordinance; written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362 or emailing them to galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, November 27, 2017 following the Public Hearing. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at www.lakeorion.org.

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102).or galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: November 8, 2017

Posted: November 3, 2017