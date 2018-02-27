Village of Lake Orion – Public Hearing – Lakeview Drive Special Assessment

village of lake orion

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF NECESSITY OF A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

BY THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

FOR LAKEVIEW DRIVE

DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

TO ALL OWNERS OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTIES AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with MCL 41.721 and the Village of Lake Orion Code of Ordinances Chapter 12 the Lake Orion Village Council has tentatively declares its intention to proceed with drainage improvements on Lakeview Drive

1. The Lake Orion Village Council, at its regular meeting of February 12, 2018 received the report of the Village Manager as to the improvements to the drainage on Lakeview Drive including plans, specifications and estimates of cost; 2. The Lakeview Drive Drainage Improvement Project consists of replacing and upgrading drains on Lakeview Drive from two (2) existing infiltration basins in the middle of Lakeview Drive to three (3) or four (4) infiltration basins interconnected with PVC underdrain pipes, and the placement of non-woven geotextile fabrics, natural clean aggregate and native soils. Repaving of Lakeview Drive is also included as part of this project. 3. The full estimated cost of the Lakeview Drive Drainage Improvements project is $52,660.00 with the potential estimated costs of the Special Assessment District between $23,441.04 and $28,441.04. 4. The Lake Orion Village Council has tentatively declares its intention to initiate the project and tentatively designated the following-described parcels as a special assessment district against which at least a part of the cost of said project is to be assessed to the owners over a period not to exceed 15 years and assessed on the tax roll.

Village of Lake Orion, Oakland County Michigan

lying along Lakeview Drive

and O’Connor Street including the parcels

and lots as identify as follows:

OL-09-11-178-001 OL-09-11-178-002 OL-09-11-178-003 OL-09-11-178-004 OL-09-11-182-003 OL-09-11-182-004 OL-09-11-182-005 OL-09-11-182-006 OL-09-11-182-007 OL-09-11-182-008 OL-09-11-182-011 OL-09-11-182-012 OL-09-11-182-013 OL-09-11-182-014 OL-09-11-183-001 OL-09-11-183-010 OL-09-11-183-012 OL-09-11-183-013 5. The Lake Orion Village Council will meet on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:30 PM, Michigan Time, in the Council Chambers in Village Hall located 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, to hear objections to the necessity of the project improvements and to the Special Assessment District thereof; 6. The said report, together with the plans, specifications and cost estimates of the improvements are on file at the Office of the Village Clerk and are available for public inspection and are available on the Village of Lake Orion website at www.lakeorion.org 7. The owner or any person having an interest in property that is to be specially assessed may file a written appeal with the Michigan Tax Tribunal within 30 days after confirmation of the Special Assessment Roll. However, appearance and protest at the public hearing are required in order to appeal the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner or other party in interest of his or her agent may (1) appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or (2) file his or her appearance on protest by letter before the close of the hearing. The Village Council shall maintain a record of parties who appear to protest at the hearing. 8. Mail all correspondence to the Village Clerk at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. 48362 or vial email at galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

For additional information please contact Joseph Young, Village Manager, at 248-693-8391 Ext. 101 during regular business hours or via email at youngj@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC Village Clerk Publish: The Lake Orion Review – February 28 and March 7, 2018

Posted: February 21, 2018