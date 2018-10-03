Village of Lake Orion – Public Hearing – Community Development Block Grand Funds 2018

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

RE-PROGRAMMING OF

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS –

PY 2017 and PY 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) requirements, a Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion village council on Monday, October 22, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362,, to receive written and verbal comments regarding the reprogramming of federal CDBG funds as follows:

Existing – 2017 Program Year

Activity Number: 731745

Activity Description: Sidewalks

Amount: $ 13,721

Proposed – 2018 Program Year

Activity Number: 731745

Activity Description: Sidewalks

Amount: $ 9,881

All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at Village Hall until Friday, October 19, 2018, at 4:30 p.m.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village, at least three (3) business days in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations. The Village of Lake Orion will provide foreign language or hearing impaired interpretation services for those individuals who contact the village to request such services at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting.

En el espíritu de la observancia de la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades, las personas con discapacidad debe sentirse libre para ponerse en contacto con el pueblo, por lo menos tres (3) días hábiles de antelación a la fecha de la reunión, si se solicitan alojamiento. El municipio de Lake Orion proporcionará idioma extranjero o personas con problemas de audición servicios de interpretación para las personas que se ponen en contacto con el pueblo de solicitar dichos servicios con no menos de siete (7) días antes de la reunión.

Published: Lake Orion Review, October 3, 2018