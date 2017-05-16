VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

NOTICE TO WATER CUSTOMERS

DEAD-END LINE FLUSHING

THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION WATER DEPARTMENT WILL BE CONDUCTING LINE FLUSHING AT ALL THE DEAD-END POINTS WITHIN THE VILLAGE WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM. THIS WILL OCCUR

MAY 17 2017

AND

OCTOBER 18, 2017

FROM

4:00 a.m. TO 3:30 p.m.

During this time, customers of the Village Water Department my experience low water pressure. Also, the flushing of the water mains may loosen up sediment in the system which in turn may end up at the user end point which is your faucet. Customers are urged to check water clarity before using it for laundry or other similar uses. If you experience rusty to black colored water, flush your water lines with either a wash tub faucet or a bathtub faucet. Flushing your system will clear out any sediment which has made its way to your home.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

Publish: Lake Orion Review – May10, 2017

October 11, 2017

Posted: May 8, 2017