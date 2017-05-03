Village of Lake Orion — Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

on Increasing Property Taxes

Truth in Taxation Notice

The Village Council of the Village of Lake Orion

will hold a public hearing on a proposed

increase of 0.356 mills in the operating

tax millage rate to be levied in 2017.

The hearing will be held on Monday,

May 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

at Village of Lake Orion Council Chamber

21 East Church Street, Lake Orion MI 48362.

The date and location of the meeting to take action

on the proposed additional millage will be announced at

this public meeting.

If adopted, the proposed additional millage will increase operating revenues from ad valorem property taxes 3.12% over such revenues generated by levies permitted without holding a hearing. If the proposed additional millage rate is not approved the operating revenue will increase by $15,135 over the preceding year’s operating revenue.

The 2017 tax millage rate is proposed to remain the same as the 2016 rate 10.1136 mills.

The taxing unit publishing this notice, and identified below, has complete authority to establish the number of mills to be levied from within its authorized millage rate.

This notice is published by:

Village of Lake Orion

21 East Church St.

Lake Orion, MI 48362

(248) 693-8391