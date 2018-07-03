Village of Lake Orion – Nominating Petitions for Village Council

Village of Lake Orion

PUBLIC NOTICE:

NOMINATING PETITIONS

FOR VILLAGE COUNCIL

Nominating petitions for the Office of Councilman of the Village of Lake Orion are available at the office of the Orion Township Clerk.

Four members of the Lake Orion Village Council are to be elected at the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Terms are as follows:

· Three candidates receiving the highest number of votes shall hold office for four years; · One candidate receiving the fourth highest number of votes shall hold office for two years; ELIGIBILITY FOR OFFICE IN THE VILLAGE

Section 4.1 of the Charter of the Village of Lake Orion provides the following:

No person shall be elected or appointed to any office who is in default to the Village or has been convicted of a felony. In addition, to be eligible for elective office individuals must be of legal age and a registered elector in the Village of Lake Orion

Persons desiring to qualify as candidates for nomination for elective office shall file a petition therefore with the Orion Township Clerk, signed by not less than 25 nor more than 50 registered electors of the Village, no later than 4:00 p.m. on July 24, 2018.

Petition forms and additional information may be secured by contacting Penny S. Shults, Orion Township Clerk, at (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001.

Posted: May 29, 2018

