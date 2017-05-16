VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION HEIGHT OVERLAY DISTRICT

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

ADOPTED ORDINANCE

ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.93

HEIGHT OVERLAY DISTRICT

At its Regular Meeting of May 8, 2017, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 26.93, an Ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance, Article 10, Reserved for a new Height Overlay District and Article 12, Schedule of Regulations. The effects of the proposed amendments are as follows:

1. To amend Article 10, Reserved for a new Height Overlay District, to allow for buildings greater than three (3) stories in height in specific area, as established by the boundaries on the revised, official Zoning Map of the Village of Lake Orion, with special land use approval required for buildings west of M-24, and to add criteria for development standards to ensure the proposed relationship to adjacent land uses and buildings is compatible; and

2. To amend Article 12, Schedule of Regulations, to incorporate the established height standards of Article 10 and modify existing height standards as necessary.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk 693-8391 ext. 102.or galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: May 17, 2017

Posted: May 11, 2017