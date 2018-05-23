VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION Delinquent Utility Accounts

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
ATTENTION: VILLAGE
TAX PAYERS AND/OR RESIDENTS
Delinquent Utility Accounts
All utility accounts (water, sewer or garbage) delinquent six (6) months or more as of June 1, 2018 will be added to the July 1, 2018 Village tax roll.
In addition, the Village Manager has the authority to shut off the supply of water to any premises.
For billing information, please call (248) 693-8391 ext. 100 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC
Village Clerk
Publish: The Lake Orion Review May 23, 2018