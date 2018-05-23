VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION Delinquent Utility Accounts

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

ATTENTION: VILLAGE

TAX PAYERS AND/OR RESIDENTS

Delinquent Utility Accounts

All utility accounts (water, sewer or garbage) delinquent six (6) months or more as of June 1, 2018 will be added to the July 1, 2018 Village tax roll.

In addition, the Village Manager has the authority to shut off the supply of water to any premises.

For billing information, please call (248) 693-8391 ext. 100 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk