VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SPRING LEAF PICKUP SERVICE

Village residents may rake their leaves to the curb, where they will be picked up by the Village leaf vacuum. The leaf vacuum makes regular rounds of the Village to pick up leaves. Wet leaves are difficult to pick up, and brush and limbs cannot be mixed with the leaves. This service will begin April 10, 2017 weather permitting, and will end approximately 3 weeks later. Final pick up notice will be published one week in advance.

Beginning April 3, 2017 brush and limbs may be included with YARD WASTE. They will be picked up by Rizzo Environmental on the regular garbage pick up date provided they are less than 2″ in diameter and less than four feet long (bundled). COMPOST/YARD WASTE collection service is provided until last Monday in November

Approved Compost Containers are:

1. Trash Containers (clearly marked) “COMPOST”.

2. Brown paper yard compost bags.

NO BLACK OR PLASTIC BAGS

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

Publish: March, 29, April 5, April 12 and April 19