Village manager to rework Atwater Park basketball court replacement project

Cost estimate is over double what council anticipated

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion’s Village Council voted on July 28 to refer the Atwater Park basketball court replacement project back to Manager Darwin McClary’s office for reevaluation because the project’s estimate was $45,382 over what was budgeted.

A proposal from Nowak and Fraus Engineers was on the Village Council’s July 28 agenda to approve or deny. If approved, it would have provided design, bidding and construction engineering services for the court in a lump sum fee of $11,000.

According to village documents, the revised estimated cost for the project is $85,382, including the $11,000 lump sum fee plus a 15% contingency for construction. This is over double the price village council anticipated the project would cost.

“It’s a 112% increase over what the council allocated,” Council Member Michael Lamb said. “I’m not supporting that.”

Council Member Alex Comparoni was also against approving the proposal because of the price.

McClary said the proposal assumed the construction of a varsity-sided basketball court even though the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee sought a price quote for a junior-varsity-sized court.

“For the junior high school sized court, the site improvements were $62,000, and for the high-school-sized court – $70,000,” Carol Thurber of Nowak and Fraus said.

Council Member Nancy Moshier said $62,000 is unacceptable because of other needs the village has. She also said Parks and Recreation can help fund the project if they want the new court.

In a letter to Village Manager Darwin McClary, Thurber described more project details.

The current basketball court is a half-size court, 47 feet by 50 feet, with one hoop and an 8-to-10-foot buffer on the outside of the court. The letter says the court is deteriorating and holds water in some locations.

“Based on available historical aerial photography, it appears that the court has been in that location since the mid 1980’s,” Thurber wrote.

The project would also require moving or removing a swing set at the south side of the existing court. Thurber wrote Nowak and Fraus recommends the existing court be removed entirely.

Lake Orion’s 2025-2031 draft capital improvement plan, which is scheduled for approval at the Village Council’s Aug. 11 meeting, identifies the project as a priority for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Its 2025-26 fiscal year budget includes a $40,000 appropriation in the capital projects fund for the court replacement. A budget amendment will be necessary once bids are received and a contract is awarded, according to village documents.

Lamb said council struggled to get the $40,000 they initially planned to use for the project.