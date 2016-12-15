Village Council votes in favor of four-year phased water rate plan

By Georgia Thelen

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Village Council held a public hearing regarding the proposed changes in water rates on Dec. 12, and ultimately voted in favor of a four-year phased plan.

With two options, one being an $8 million single bond debt issue at 2.5 percent interest, and the second option being an $8 million phased bond debt issue at 2.5 percent interest over four years, the village council wanted to hear from village residents to gather a popular opinion.

Resident opinions varied and many had additional questions regarding how fast the work would be done and how it would affect home insurance rates.

“We would have to figure out how to manage a huge project in one year,” said Village Manager Darwin McClary on choosing a one-year plan. “There are always considerations and trade offs.”

Village resident Fred Fleming pushed for the one-year plan during the public comment portion of the meeting. His main concern is getting the 49 non-performing fire hydrants replaced in order to efficiently fight fires around the Village.

“Time is our enemy,” said Fleming.

With the phased water rate option, 20 hydrants will be fixed in the first year, 16 in the second year, six in the third year and seven in the fourth year.

Fleming and a handful of other residents did not agree that the plan of slowly repairing hydrants by section would not be efficiently enough in order to fight a fire, should one happen.

Some hydrants, for instance, would not be repaired until 2018.

Several village residents expressed their concern regarding families or individuals on fixed incomes that would not be able to afford the drastic increases that would come with choosing a one-year plan.

“There’s always a risk and people need an opportunity to prepare for costs,” said Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet regarding the efficiency of the four-year plan. “If we go forward with the one-year plan, there is no option for assistance.

Ultimately, the village council voted unanimously for the $8 million phased bond debt option of raising water rates, with the vote initiated by council member Shuana Brown.

Choosing this option will increase Village water rates to $3.65/unit and sewer rates to $4.03/unit in July 2017. Rates in 2018 will increase to $4.53/unit and $4.19/unit for water and sewer, respectively. July 2019 rates will be $5.26/unit and $4.36/unit for water and sewer, respectively. In July 2020, rates will be $5.90/unit for water and $4.53/unit for sewer.

The village council hopes this plan will leave time not only for village residents to prepare for upcoming costs, but the Village as well. Residents will want to instill water conservation tactics in their homes starting July 2017.

Village grants new business liquor license

Wine Social, a new wine shop that will soon be joining the downtown Lake Orion community, was granted their liquor license at the Dec. 12 village meeting.

The license that was granted is a re-development liquor license, which is attached to the actual building, not just the business that is currently there.

Wine Social will be located at 135 S. Broadway St., and is being developed by area residents Ed Bosse and Doug Jones.

They are hoping to create a casual environment for those who love wine or want to learn more about it. The business duo plans to have wines, specialty mixed drinks and small plates to be paired with the wines.

“We’re very committed to being ambassadors of the city,” said Bosse.

They hope to build a patio outside of the building as well, so customers not only have an opportunity to relax inside, but also outside in the sunshine.

Wine Social is currently planning on an early May opening.

New council member appointment rescheduled

The Lake Orion Village Council will be holding interviews for council member applicants on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

Following the interviews, the council will appoint a new member.

These interviews — which are open to the public — will take place at Village Hall, located at 21 E. Church St.