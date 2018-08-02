Village Council to fill two vacant seats until Nov. 12 meeting

Four candidates set for Lake Orion election slate in November

The Lake Orion Village Council has four seats up for election in November with four candidates filing for the positions.

The three candidates with the most votes will serve a four-year term, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term.

Current Councilmembers Doug Hobbs and John Ranville opted to run again. Newcomers Ray Hammond and Teresa Rutt also will join the council.

Councilmembers are sworn in at the first council meeting following the election, which will be Nov. 12.

Former councilmembers Steve Watson and Shauna Brown resigned from the council in July. Watson resigned because he is moving out of Lake Orion and was no longer eligible to serve, and Brown resigned for personal reasons.

The council is required to fill the vacancies within 30 days of the previous councilmembers’ resignations.

Anyone who would like to be considered for councilmember needs to file an application and qualifying forms with the village clerk by 4 p.m. Aug. 8.

Applications and information are available at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

The council will consider applications for the positions during its Aug. 13 meeting and appoint candidates to fill the vacant seats until after the November election. — J.N.